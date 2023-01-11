City of Jackson looking for residents to serve on boards and commissions.

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is currently looking for residents to fill 28 vacancies on 10 boards and commissions. Residents who apply can be non-residents of the City of Jackson depending on the opening.

Applicants will be selected by Mayor Daniel Mahoney, with final approval coming from the City Council. These are volunteer positions. Each board or commission member serves a term specific to their appointment.

A brief description of each board and commission can be found below.

ELLA SHARP PARK BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 1 opening. This board oversees park activities and plans in Jackson’s largest public park, Ella Sharp Park. Members also typically serve on the Parks and Rec Commission.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION: 3 openings. The commission develops environmental policies for the City. Its goal is to create a cleaner, greener future in Jackson.

HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION: 3 openings. The HDC works with the City to make decisions on ways to preserve historic homes and businesses within Jackson’s historic districts.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION: 3 openings. The HRC promotes mutual understanding, dignity and respect among all racial, religious, and nationality groups, and works to discourage and prevent discrimination.

INCOME TAX BOARD OF REVIEW: 3 openings. This resident board reviews appeals to income taxes. JACKSON PUBLIC ARTS COMMISSION: 3 openings. JPAC advises the City Council on public art displays and City imagery, along with reviewing plans for public art in the community.

JACKSON BROWNFIELD REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 2 openings. The authority oversees the use of tax funds to redevelop former industrial and commercial sites that need special attention to be redeveloped.

MLK CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY: 1 opening. The authority promotes the redevelopment of the S. MLK Dr., Prospect St. commercial corridors by overseeing the use of tax dollars for re-investment in the area. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 3 openings. The commission oversees Parks and Recreation Department programs, improvement plans, and proposed events. Members also typically serve on the Ella Sharp Park Board of Trustees.

YOUTH COUNCIL: 6 openings for City residents. This council, which is comprised of 15 high school students, makes recommendations to the City Council concerning the needs of children, families, and young adults in Jackson.

Due to City ordinance, applicants will not be eligible for a position if they owe unpaid taxes to the City of Jackson.

Interested applicants may submit a Board/Commission Application on the City website, cityofjackson.org.

