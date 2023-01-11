Aquinas College announced an emergency lockdown, reports of gunshots

(WAFF)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Reports of gunshots caused Aquinas College to go into an emergency lockdown for about 30 minutes on Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was contacted by the college staff and a lockdown was issued.

The school asked students and faculty on campus to follow their lockdown procedures:

  • STOP all business AND MOVE to an area where you are not visible from the door or windows. DO NOT talk.
  • Close and lock all windows and doors.
  • Close all window shades, blinds or curtains and turn off all lights.
  • If there are visitors in the building, provide for their safety by asking them to stay-not leave.
  • DO NOT leave your area and stay where you are until notified to move by emergency personnel or Campus Safety.
  • Monitor internal and external communications.

According to reports, police searched the park but did not locate any suspects or weapons. It is unclear at this time if any shots were fired.

The college issued the lockdown on its Twitter account around 8:30 a.m. and later lifted the lockdown shortly after 9 a.m.

There have been no reports of an active threat to the campus or the public.

