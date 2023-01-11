15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

A 15-year-old boy in Chesapeake, Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents. (Source: WTKR)
By Leondra Head, WTKR
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) - A 15-year-old boy in Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents.

The parents were found dead Tuesday at their home in Chesapeake after the attack.

Police said either a knife or hammer was used.

The parents have been identified as 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and 60-year-old John Daugherty.

Eddie Gray, a neighbor, said the couple were devoted parents before they were tragically killed.

“I mean, I just can’t believe this even happened. I’m still shocked by it,” Gray said.

The deaths are still under investigation. The 15-year-old is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
A 36-year-old male suspect arrested after grooming a victim, barricading her in a house, and...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
Residents are urged to conserve water after a main transmission water line was damaged on...
Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardini.
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl located safely, father in custody

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Weak systems continue to impact Mid-Michigan into Thursday
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers to adjust outfield dimensions
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital