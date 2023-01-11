1 in critical condition following vehicle, pedestrian crash in Summit Township

SUMMIT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff responded to a serious injury vehicle/ pedestrian crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 6:16 p.m. on Park Road near Weatherwax Drive in Summit Township.

A 69-year-old woman from Jackson was riding a bicycle eastbound on Park Road near Weatherwax Drive. A 36-year-old man from Jackson was also traveling eastbound on Park Road near Weatherwax Drive in a Hyundai passenger car. The car collided with the bicycle in the roadway according to authorities.

The woman riding the bicycle was located by first responders on the shoulder of the road with serious injuries.

The car left the scene of the crash, but the driver of the car later returned to the scene where he was questioned by Deputies. The driver cooperated with the investigation.

The woman operating the bicycle was transported to Henry Ford Health by Jackson Community Ambulance. She sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. News 10 will have more updates on this crash.

