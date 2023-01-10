Whitmer makes appointments to the Michigan bench

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Steven Bieda to the 37th District Court and Ariana Heath to the Genesee County Probate Court.

On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer said she was excited to appoint Bieda and Heath to their court positions.

“I am excited to appoint Mr. Bieda to the 37th District Court,” said Whitmer. “He brings years of experience as an attorney, elected official, and public servant to the bench. He will uphold the rule of law and put the people he serves first.”

Steven Bieda served as the Chairperson of the Michigan Tax Tribunal since 2019. He previously served as an attorney in local and private practice and he was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009 and served in the Michigan Senate from 2011 to 2019. Bieda was appointed to fill a partial term following the resignation of Judge Matthew Sabaugh in April 2022. He will start his term on Feb, 1 at the 37th District Court – Warren and Center Line.

“I am honored to receive this appointment to the bench, and I look forward to returning to service in my hometown,” said Bieda. “The pursuit of justice has always been a motivating factor in my varied public service career, whether in private practice, as an administrative court judge, or as a legislator. I look forward to continuing this service and joining my new colleagues in the 37th District Court.”

Ariana Heath was appointed to the Genesee County Probate Court. She served as a circuit court referee for the Genesee County Family Court where she presided over family law cases, juvenile delinquency hearings, and child protective proceedings. She will fill the position left from Judge Frances Kay Behm whose term ended in December 2022. Heath will begin her term on Wednesday.

“As a fourth-generation Genesee County resident, it is the honor of my life to serve my community as a probate judge,” said Heath. “I want to thank Governor Whitmer for this opportunity and look forward to serving the people of Genesee County.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.