Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Ann Arbor on Thursday

(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Ann Arbor on Thursday for an event on climate change.

According to a statement from the White House, VP Harris will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic and ongoing work to combat the climate crisis.

No additional information has been released to the public at this time.

The scheduled trip to Ann Arbor would be the third visit to Michigan by VP Harris since she became vice president on Jan. 20, 2021.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Remains found on Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 identified as woman missing in Wisconsin

Latest News

Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an...
LIVE: MSU hockey speaks on five-game cold streak
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardlini.
Missing: 4-year-old Michigan girl believed to be with non-custodial father
Statewide listening tour focusses on high-speed internet funding needs in Michigan
A program was developed to prepare school facilities to respond to cardiac emergencies.
Michigan school program to advocate for medical emergency preparation