Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Ann Arbor on Thursday

ANNA ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Ann Arbor on Thursday for an event on climate change.

According to a statement from the White House, VP Harris will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic and ongoing work to combat the climate crisis.

No additional information has been released to the public at this time.

The scheduled trip to Ann Arbor would be the third visit to Michigan by VP Harris since she became vice president on Jan. 20, 2021.

