Statewide listening tour focusses on high-speed internet funding needs in Michigan

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office will host a listening tour meant to collect comments from people in Michigan on how to prioritize funds for high-speed internet services.

The MI Connected Future statewide listening tour will collect input on how people living in the state would want to prioritize the estimated $1.6 billion Michigan would receive to deliver high-speed internet service throughout the state. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity director, Susan Corbin will start off the meeting, leading to a discussion with people living in communities on certain internet needs that are important to them.

Topics to be discussed include affordability, accessibility, digital skills development, and access to internet-enabled devices.

The meeting is expected to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Focus Hope in Detroit.

