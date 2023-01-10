Raindrops and snowflakes, plus Mega Billions is back!
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to preview a mix of rain and snow for Tuesday and Seth Wells is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day.
More:
- A few raindrops and snowflakes on Tuesday
- City of East Lansing to decide if it will become the only sanctuary city in Michigan
- No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years
- Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
- Mid-Michigan handywomen start home-improvement businesses
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 10, 2023
- Average High: 31º Average Low 18º
- Lansing Record High: 55° 1975
- Lansing Record Low: -18° 1984
- Jackson Record High: 57º 1939
- Jackson Record Low: -13º 1962
