Not a Winning Day For Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States crashes out during the women's combined slalom at the...
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States crashes out during the women's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom race, meaning she will have to wait for another chance to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit. Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 race victories by winning a giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday, but wasn’t able to produce another win in her best discipline, slalom, to move past her former teammate. Vlhova had the fastest time in the first run and then extended her lead over Shiffrin for her first win this season. The Slovakian skier finished 0.43 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, while Lena Duerr of Germany finished 0.85 back in third.

