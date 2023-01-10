No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years

At least 36 families made it out of the fire safely, one man was killed.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017.

Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said the COVID-19 pandemic caused issues with their three-year inspection cycle.

“If you go back to 1996, every three years the Knob Hill Apartments, and other apartments in Meridian Township, are inspected – it’s a three-year cycle,” Walsh said. “Last inspected in 2017, they were up in 2020 to be re-inspected. COVID hit.”

The pandemic is over but, Walsh said the township has struggled to get back on schedule, but he hopes they will have all inspections caught up by the end of the year.

“So in 2020, everything kind of shut down. 2021, people are still not wanting any – remember we were wiping off our groceries back then when we brought them home. So, people didn’t want us in their apartments, their homes,” said Walsh. “For that apartment complex, one-third of the apartments would be inspected every year. So, therefore, every three years we get to your apartment. And so yes, we’ve gotten off of our schedule but we’re back on it.”

The building is scheduled for re-inspection in May. Meridian Township currently works with two inspection companies. They plan to hire a third company to help move things along. Two adjoining buildings at Knob Hill Apartments were deemed total losses – neither received safety inspections since 2017.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a car on Jan. 8 around...
Livingston County Deputies arrest 34-year-old man found with a stolen car and registration plate

Latest News

Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
Anthony Anderson Jr.
Lansing Township New Year’s Eve shooting suspect charged with murder
Knob Hill Apartments not inspected since 2017