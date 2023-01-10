New treatment to slow progression of Alzheimer’s approved by FDA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease are getting more time to participate in everyday life. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Leqembi for eligible patients with mild symptoms. The drug is supposed to slow down the process of cognitive decline.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and it is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. In Michigan, more than 190,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s. For the second time, the FDA approved a drug that changes the course of the disease and gives more people more time with their families. Jean Barnas, program director at the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter, said this is one way of treating a very complex disease.

“For a long time it was just medications were approved for the symptoms only, which was OK. Except now with Leqembi, it’s actually a disease-modifying medication. So, it actually has been shown in some people to slow the disease down,” said Barnas.

“And between my husband and I, since 1984ish, we’ve lost about 13 family members to this disease,” said Berth Bullen, who has been a caregiver to several members of her family.

Bullen said she’s lost her mother, grandmother, and brother to Alzheimer’s disease. She said her journey started back in the 1980′s when she would take care of her mother-in-law.

“The journey with my mother was about 13 years and for a number of years, she did not recognize me as her daughter. She thought I was her youngest sister. So you know, that’s hard to deal with when It first happens and you kind of have to get philosophical about it,” said Bullen.

A drug that could slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, Bullen said, would have a huge difference in her family.

“With my mother I would give anything for a couple more years with her as I knew her. Two more years of her recognizing me as her daughter would have meant the world to me. Another year or two of my grandma’s killer molasses cookies would have been wonderful,” said Bullen.

Without insurance and Medicare coverage, however, access for Leqembi is limited to people who can afford to pay out-of-pocket. “The Alzheimer’s Association did send a letter or formal request to CMS and so I think we’re waiting to hear their response,” said Barnas. The request is asking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to remove the requirement that patients must be enrolled in a clinical trial in order to receive pre-paid treatments.

The Alzheimer’s Association said the out-of-pocket cost for Leqembi is more than $20,000 per year.

