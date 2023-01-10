In My View: Big Ten basketball to dominate

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that college football is over, Big Ten basketball can dominate everyone’s attention—and who in the world knows who the best men’s team in the league really is?

Michigan State has a bizarre week and who knows how the Spartans will fare at Wisconsin, Illinois and home next Monday against Purdue.

So many factors will determine the league champ over the next two months—away we go with the guts of the schedule.

More: In My View

