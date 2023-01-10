Missing: 4-year-old Michigan girl believed to be with non-custodial father

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are in search of a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl who is believed to be with her non-custodial father.

An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardlini, 4, of Marysville by authorities.

According to officials, she is believed to be with her non-custodial father Eric Nardlini.

Police are searching for a burgundy 2020 Chevrolet Silverado or a charcoal 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marysville Police Department at 810-364-6300.

