Missing: 4-year-old Michigan girl believed to be with non-custodial father
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are in search of a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl who is believed to be with her non-custodial father.
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardlini, 4, of Marysville by authorities.
According to officials, she is believed to be with her non-custodial father Eric Nardlini.
Police are searching for a burgundy 2020 Chevrolet Silverado or a charcoal 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marysville Police Department at 810-364-6300.
