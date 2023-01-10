Missing: 4-year-old Michigan girl believed to be with non-custodial father

An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardlini.
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardlini.(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are in search of a missing 4-year-old Michigan girl who is believed to be with her non-custodial father.

An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardlini, 4, of Marysville by authorities.

According to officials, she is believed to be with her non-custodial father Eric Nardlini.

Police are searching for a burgundy 2020 Chevrolet Silverado or a charcoal 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marysville Police Department at 810-364-6300.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Remains found on Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 identified as woman missing in Wisconsin

Latest News

Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an...
LIVE: MSU hockey speaks on five-game cold streak
Statewide listening tour focusses on high-speed internet funding needs in Michigan
A program was developed to prepare school facilities to respond to cardiac emergencies.
Michigan school program to advocate for medical emergency preparation
Gas Leak causes road closure on Brooklyn Road in Jackson County