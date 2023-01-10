Michigan sees 911 outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple municipalities across Michigan are seeing 911 outages Tuesday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 911 outage is statewide. Officials are working to resolve the issue.

Calhoun, Hillsdale and Eaton counties have both reported problems with their 911 services, but Hillsdale and Eaton counties reported their 911 service has since been restored.

Calhoun County officials said texting 911 is still operational.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to call 734-994-2911.

Those who need to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department is asked to call 616-456-3444.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.