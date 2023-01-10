Michigan sees 911 outages

(Pexels)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple municipalities across Michigan are seeing 911 outages Tuesday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 911 outage is statewide. Officials are working to resolve the issue.

Calhoun, Hillsdale and Eaton counties have both reported problems with their 911 services, but Hillsdale and Eaton counties reported their 911 service has since been restored.

Calhoun County officials said texting 911 is still operational.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to call 734-994-2911.

Those who need to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department is asked to call 616-456-3444.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Remains found on Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 identified as woman missing in Wisconsin

Latest News

Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
An endangered missing alert was issued Tuesday, Jan. 10 for Lilliana Nardini.
Missing: 4-year-old Michigan girl believed to be with non-custodial father
US Study: One year of road crashes cost society $340 billion
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk as light rain and snow move in on...
Light Mixed Showers and the Ozone is healing