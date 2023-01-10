Michigan school program to advocate for medical emergency preparation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s MI HEARTSafe School program will be a part of a virtual workshop to teach schools about the program requirements, the importance of cardiac emergency preparedness, and the available tools and resources to help them achieve the criteria.

This program was developed to prepare school facilities to respond to cardiac emergencies. By recognizing the signs of a sudden cardiac arrest and responding quickly by calling 911 and using CPR and AED before EMS arrives, schools can support a safer environment for students, staff, and their communities.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), sudden cardiac death claims the lives of approximately 250 Michigan children and young adults under the age of 40 annually.

The MI HEARTSafe School Program is supported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Michigan Department of Education (MDE), American Heart Association, Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) and Michigan Alliance for Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death of the Young (MAP-SCDY). With 713 schools in its nine-year history. They are also expanding the program to rural areas and at-risk populations to ensure all Michigan schools are ready in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest emergency.

“Preparation is key to ensuring positive outcomes during cardiac emergencies,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Swift action paired with access to life-saving equipment and training saves lives. Having schools trained for cardiac emergencies can help decrease the number of tragedies and prepare school employees to respond in a timely manner and avert what could be a life-threatening situation. We encourage all schools to apply for a HEARTSafe certification.”

For schools wanting to learn more about how to prepare for these emergencies, MAP-SCDY will be hosting a virtual workshop on Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required.

Requirements to become a MI HEARTSafe School include:

A written medical emergency response plan and team that can respond to an emergency during school hours and after-school activities and sports.

Current CPR/AED certification of at least 10% of staff and 50% of coaches, including 100% of head varsity coaches and physical education staff.

Accessible, properly maintained, and inspected AEDs with signs identifying locations.

Annual cardiac emergency response drills.

Pre-participation sports screening of all student-athletes using the current physical and history form endorsed by MHSAA.

Schools that meet the requirements can apply on the MI HEARTSafe School website here. The application cycle closes on May 15, 2023.

