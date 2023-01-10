Michigan nurses burned out over staffing issues

“Nobody wants to work in those environments”
While Michigan nurses aren't striking, they are still dealing with similar problems.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 nurses in New York City walked off the job Monday.

The picket lines formed after weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled.

Background: Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals

The nursing shortages aren’t just a New York issue. Nurses in Mid-Michigan have been dealing with staff issues since before the COVID pandemic.

Local nurse Leah Rasch said exhaustion from a demanding workload leads to more nurses burning out.

“You feel like a failure because you cannot do the job you signed up to do because you just can’t,” said Rasch.

Rasch works as an RN at Sparrow Hospital. She said she works without a full staff almost every day.

“You come in and you look at the board and you instantly think what’s this day going to bring,” said Rasch.

While Michigan nurses aren’t striking, they are still dealing with similar problems.

“We’re tired - Emotionally, physically, mentally,” said Rasch.

Michigan State University Dean of Nursing Leigh Small said in order to get more nurses to work, “We have to find ways to make the profession so it’s much more attractive, particularly in a shortage situation, because why would a person want to do that?”

Small said long shifts are taxing on nurses.

“Nurses in a 12-hour shift can walk upwards of 3 to 5 miles and they have to lift approximately 1.8 tons of weight,” said Small.

Recent MSU nursing grad Emily Taylor said she’s nervous to work at a time when nurses are so overloaded.

“Nobody is happy and everyone is either leaving or contemplating leaving,” said Taylor.

“Nobody wants to work in those environments,” said Rasch.

Rasch said nurses are facing a sad reality and something needs to change. They said nurses are not able to focus on their patients when they have to juggle so many other responsibilities.

News 10 reached out to Sparrow, McLaren and Henry Ford Health in Jackson, but no one was available to speak further on the topic.

