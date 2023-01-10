Michigan Finishes Third in Final A-P Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the second year in a row, Michigan’s football team finished third in the final Associated Press poll of the season. The Wolverines, 13-1, finished behind Georgia with TCU number two. Ohio State was fourth and Alabama fifth. It is the first time since 1947-48 that Michigan has finished third in back to back years in the final poll.

