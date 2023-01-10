MI Prepares has an online tool to create a family communication plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can create a family communication plan with an online form from Ready.

Ready is a National public service campaign designed to educate and empower the American people to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate emergencies, including natural and man-made disasters according to their website.

Launched in February 2003, the goal of the campaign is to promote preparedness through public involvement.

An emergency can occur at any moment, and it is important to know how to reconnect with your family if separated. The form created by Ready allows families to have a Family Emergency Communication Plan which you can email as a PDF file once completed.

Ready asks individuals to do the following key things for preparedness:

Stay informed about different types of emergencies that could occur and their appropriate responses.

Make a family emergency plan.

Build an emergency supply kit.

Get involved in your community by taking action to prepare for emergencies.

You can find the Family Emergency Communication Plan form here.

How will your family reconnect if separated during a disaster or emergency? Don't have an app for that? You can use create a FAMILY COMMUNICATION PLAN with this online https://t.co/wDyO2TKxCz form. It will email you a PDF file once complete. https://t.co/7ren2h83bq pic.twitter.com/9dVj8oKpbW — MI Prepares (@MIPrepares) January 9, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.