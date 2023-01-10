MI Prepares has an online tool to create a family communication plan

Reconnect with family if separated during a disaster or emergency with a plan.
Ready is a National public service campaign designed to educate and empower the American people...
Ready is a National public service campaign designed to educate and empower the American people to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate emergencies.(Ready.gov)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can create a family communication plan with an online form from Ready.

Ready is a National public service campaign designed to educate and empower the American people to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate emergencies, including natural and man-made disasters according to their website.

Launched in February 2003, the goal of the campaign is to promote preparedness through public involvement.

An emergency can occur at any moment, and it is important to know how to reconnect with your family if separated. The form created by Ready allows families to have a Family Emergency Communication Plan which you can email as a PDF file once completed.

Ready asks individuals to do the following key things for preparedness:

  • Stay informed about different types of emergencies that could occur and their appropriate responses.
  • Make a family emergency plan.
  • Build an emergency supply kit.
  • Get involved in your community by taking action to prepare for emergencies.

You can find the Family Emergency Communication Plan form here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to preview a mix of rain and...
Raindrops and snowflakes, plus Mega Billions is back!
Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at his home in Wyoming, said.
Detectives continue to search for missing 69-year-old Wyoming man
There are four sanctuary counties in Michigan including Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, and Wayne.
City of East Lansing to decide if it will become the only sanctuary city in Michigan
East Lansing City Council sanctuary city vote
City of East Lansing to decide if it will become the only sanctuary city in Michigan