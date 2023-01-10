Merritt-Haslett intersection construction to begin on Jan. 16

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Road and lane closures are coming to the Merritt-Haslett intersection to accommodate a sewer project on Merritt Road.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 16, Merritt Road between Haslett Road, and East Lansing Drive will be closed to through traffic, and Haslett Road, between Park Lake Road and Deerpath Lane, will be reduced to one lane.

The closures are expected to be in place for about one week. The City of East Lansing is encouraging motorists to follow the posted detours.

Community members with questions can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at 517-337-9459.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.