Merritt-Haslett intersection construction to begin on Jan. 16

City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Road and lane closures are coming to the Merritt-Haslett intersection to accommodate a sewer project on Merritt Road.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 16, Merritt Road between Haslett Road, and East Lansing Drive will be closed to through traffic, and Haslett Road, between Park Lake Road and Deerpath Lane, will be reduced to one lane.

The closures are expected to be in place for about one week. The City of East Lansing is encouraging motorists to follow the posted detours.

Community members with questions can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at 517-337-9459.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Latest News

A program was developed to prepare school facilities to respond to cardiac emergencies.
Michigan school program to advocate for medical emergency preparation
Gas Leak causes road closure on Brooklyn Road in Jackson County
MDARD announces grants for county fairs in Michigan
A 36-year-old male suspect arrested after grooming a victim, barricading her in a house, and...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case