Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it’s clear if there is a winner.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan thrift stores need donations
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Latest News

Ukrainian military medics carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman evacuated from the battlefield...
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies attack in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines...
Don't wait to help children struggling with obesity, pediatrics group says
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
Michigan Supreme Court justice apologizes to fellow justice
A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says