MDARD announces grants for county fairs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The competitive grant cycle for the state’s county fairs in 2023 has been announced by The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

The grants announced on Tuesday are for county fairs to make structural improvements to buildings. According to MDARD, these grants are available for associations that are hosting fairs or expositions showing livestock. The grants will also provide support for awards and premiums or promotional activities of fairs and festivals.

Grants that are submitted go through a competitive process and are reviewed by an evaluation committee.

“Eligible applicants include fairs incorporated under Public Act 80 of 1855 or county-owned and operated fairs operating under Public Act 11 of 1929 and have submitted all required year-end reports for the prior three years,” said MDARD.

To learn more about how to submit a grant you can visit the Michigan website.

MDARD said grant proposals must be received by email no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

