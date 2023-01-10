LIVE Q&A with Studio 10!

Studio 10 returns on Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.
Studio 10 Returns
Studio 10 Returns(image)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you heard? The lights are back on in Studio 10! New faces, new time, same great stories from right here in mid-Michigan.

As we prepare for the relaunch of Studio 10, we want to connect with you, the viewer. Join us for a Q&A session on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. with hosts Nicole Buchmann and Rachelle Legrand along with Studio 10 reporter Claudia Sella.

If you can’t join us live online, on Facebook, or on your favorite streaming service, send your questions to WILX-Digital@gray.tv with “Studio 10 Q&A” in the subject line (please include your name and town in the email so we can say who the question came from).

We’re so excited to bring Studio 10 back on Monday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.!

Connect with Studio 10!

Facebook: wilxstudio10

Twitter: @wilxstudio10

Instagram: @wilxstudio10

TikTok: @wilxstudio10

YouTube:@wilxstudio1022

www.wilx.com/studio10

