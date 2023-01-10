Light Mixed Showers and the Ozone is healing
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk as light rain and snow move in on Tuesday. Plus we take a look at the trending headlines and what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Light Mixed Showers on Tuesday
- Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
- Missing: 4-year-old Michigan girl believed to be with non-custodial father
- Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Ann Arbor on Thursday
- GOP requests intel ‘damage assessment’ of Biden documents
- Porch pirate wears women’s underwear as a ‘questionably effective mask,’ police say
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 10, 2023
- Average High: 31º Average Low 18º
- Lansing Record High: 55° 1975
- Lansing Record Low: -18° 1984
- Jackson Record High: 57º 1939
- Jackson Record Low: -13º 1962
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.