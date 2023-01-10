Light Mixed Showers and the Ozone is healing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk as light rain and snow move in on Tuesday. Plus we take a look at the trending headlines and what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 10, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 18º

Lansing Record High: 55° 1975

Lansing Record Low: -18° 1984

Jackson Record High: 57º 1939

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1962

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.