Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy.

According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.

The company’s stock fell 30% to $1.69 which was the lowest level since 1992.

The company announced back in August that it would shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its business. 150 stores are being closed including 10 in Michigan. It also cut its workforce by 20% saving the company $250 million.

Michigan locations that are closing include:

Lansing

5845 W. Saginaw Highway

Farmington Hills

31075 Orchard Lake Road

Northville

Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd

Auburn Hills

Great Lakes Crossing 4780 Baldwin Rd.

Ann Arbor

3645 Washtenaw Avenue

Muskegon

5540 Harvey Street

Brighton

8467 W. Grand River

Walker

Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW

Chesterfield

50551 Waterside Drive

White Lake Twp.

9050 Highland Road

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.