Jackson College offering paid training for manufacturing, automation jobs

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Earn while you learn - that’s the idea behind a job fair in Jackson County.

Jackson College and a metal fabricator company called Techique, Inc. are looking for people to take part in a paid training program. Workers can apply for training in general labor and assembly or robotic welding and automation. Workers will be paid $18 an hour, which will go up to $20 once hired.

The next job fair will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center.

More information can be found on the Jackson College website.

