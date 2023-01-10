Jackson College offering paid training for manufacturing, automation jobs
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Earn while you learn - that’s the idea behind a job fair in Jackson County.
Jackson College and a metal fabricator company called Techique, Inc. are looking for people to take part in a paid training program. Workers can apply for training in general labor and assembly or robotic welding and automation. Workers will be paid $18 an hour, which will go up to $20 once hired.
The next job fair will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center.
More information can be found on the Jackson College website.
