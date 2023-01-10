Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”

Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November.

Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’ with filed teeth

Barajas was arrested in mid-December after the victim was able to seek medical attention at Hurley Medical Center in a third attempt to escape on Dec. 8. The nurses treating the 20-year-old woman recognized that she was a victim of abuse and contacted the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).

Barajas was arrested that same day.

The sheriff said Barajas threatened the woman with his filed teeth, saying he would bite into her neck and rip her throat out if she didn’t do everything he told her to do. Barajas was charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of methamphetamine, and assault.

Sheriff Swanson’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

