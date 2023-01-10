Gas Leak causes road closure on Brooklyn Road in Jackson County

NAPOLEON, Mich. (WILX) - A gas leak in Jackson County has caused a road closure.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that eastbound and westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) at Napoleon Road is closed due to a gas leak. This incident took place on the west border of Napoleon in Jackson County.

Please avoid this area during your commute.

News 10 will keep you posted when more information comes out.

