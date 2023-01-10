First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We start the day off with patchy areas of fog. Today will be mostly cloudy and don’t be surprised if you see some patchy drizzle at some point during the day. Today will be a warmer with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Tonight under cloudy skies a few rain showers are possible. Temperatures will not fall much tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A storm system we have been talking about the past few days will bring rain to the area Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will be near 40º. As the storm passes off to our East late Thursday afternoon colder air returns to the area and switches the raindrops over to snowflakes. Any slushy snow accumulation Thursday night looks to be an inch or less in our area.

It will be windy and colder Friday behind the departing storm system. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday with highs near 30º. Saturday we should see a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures Saturday will once again be near 30º. The clouds are back Sunday along with warmer air. High high temperatures return to the upper 30s Sunday. Rain showers with high temperatures in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 18º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1890

Lansing Record Low: -18° 1984

Jackson Record High: 58º 2013

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1979

