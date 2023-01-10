Experts at MSU help NASA find new earth-like planet

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University had a helping hand in discovering an Earth-sized planet outside of the solar system.

MSU worked with data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS to discover an exoplanet or a planet outside of our solar system. The university said that the planet named TOI-700 e is located within its star’s habitable zone, making it capable to support life. The research team announced the findings on Tuesday in Seattle at the American Astronomical Society meeting.

Joey Rodriguez is an assistant professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at MSU, who helped make the discovery.

“Even with more than 5,000 exoplanets discovered to date, TOI-700 e is a key example that we have a lot more to learn,” said Rodriguez

The team with the new findings showed that the TOI-700 system has two Earth-sized planets within its habitable zone. Rodriguez said that this opens up more follow-up studies since it is one of the only systems known with two small planets in the star’s habitable zone. The team working on the project said that TESS will continue to observe the system.

