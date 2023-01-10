Different Look For Australian Tennis

Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round...
Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after defeating compatriot Sofia Kenin in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(Andy Brownbill | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
-The 2023 Australian Open will be the first Grand Slam tournament to be held since Serena Williams walked away from tennis with a farewell at the U.S. Open shortly before her 41st birthday. And so the sport will will get a real taste of what a post-Serena world looks like on a big stage. Williams will be missed. By spectators. By executives from the tours, tournaments and television. By other athletes. But tennis will need to move on. It won’t be easy. But all sports do need to take steps forward even when superstars leave.

