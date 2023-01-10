Different Look For Australian Tennis

-The 2023 Australian Open will be the first Grand Slam tournament to be held since Serena Williams walked away from tennis with a farewell at the U.S. Open shortly before her 41st birthday. And so the sport will will get a real taste of what a post-Serena world looks like on a big stage. Williams will be missed. By spectators. By executives from the tours, tournaments and television. By other athletes. But tennis will need to move on. It won’t be easy. But all sports do need to take steps forward even when superstars leave.

