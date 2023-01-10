Detectives continue to search for missing 69-year-old Wyoming man

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WYOMING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have been searching for a 69-year-old Wyoming man who has been missing since Nov. 21.

Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at his home in Wyoming, said city officials.

Tarasiewicz is described as a white male, around 6-foot-2 inches tall and around 225 pounds with white hair and a white beard. Tarasiewicz has dementia, is diabetic, and does not drive. He wears black prescription glasses and may be wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Officials said family members reported him missing around 6 p.m. after returning home from work. The missing individual frequents the area of 36th and Burlingame and the area of 28th St and Wyoming Ave. and has no vehicle or phone according to reports.

A Facebook group ‘Bring Ray Tarasiewicz Home,’ was created by a community member to help officials with their search. In this group people are sharing updates and additional information.

If you have any information on Raymond’s whereabouts, please contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or contact your local police agency.

