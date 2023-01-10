County National Bank donates $90k to Spring Arbor University

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - County National Bank (CNB) donated $90,000 to Spring Arbor University to further the goals of the institution.

According to Spring Arbor University, CNB has been a long-time community partner of the university.

“We are exceedingly grateful for the continuous support and generosity of the board and leadership of CNB over the years,” said Dr. Brent Ellis, President of Spring Arbor University. “Community partners who share our vision and values are truly a treasure.”

CNB was founded in 1934 and has been a community bank in South Central Michigan. They operate in dozens of offices and almost 20 ATMs in the Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, and Calhoun counties.

For more information, you can visit Spring Arbor Universities’ website.

