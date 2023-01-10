Correa Likely Returning to Twins

-A person familiar with the negotiations says Carlos Correa has agreed to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. The deal for the All-Star shortstop is subject to a successful physical. Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who called off a news conference a week later over concerns with a right ankle injury. Correa agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, who also had concerns about the ankle. The agreement with the Twins could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy.

