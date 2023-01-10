Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,814 new cases, 165 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,008,261 cases and 41,001 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The total number of coronavirus cases in Michigan since the pandemic began surpassed 3 million cases Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,814 new cases of COVID and 165 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,402, an increase from last week’s average of 1,399.

State totals now sit at 3,008,261 cases and 41,001 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,128 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,217 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,859212111.8
Eaton County28,00142298.9
Ingham County67,024830100.2
Jackson County42,38258991.5
Shiawassee County17,41623394

