Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,814 new cases, 165 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The total number of coronavirus cases in Michigan since the pandemic began surpassed 3 million cases Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,814 new cases of COVID and 165 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,402, an increase from last week’s average of 1,399.

State totals now sit at 3,008,261 cases and 41,001 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,128 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,217 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,859 212 111.8 Eaton County 28,001 422 98.9 Ingham County 67,024 830 100.2 Jackson County 42,382 589 91.5 Shiawassee County 17,416 233 94

