Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,814 new cases, 165 deaths over past 7 days
State totals now sit at 3,008,261 cases and 41,001 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The total number of coronavirus cases in Michigan since the pandemic began surpassed 3 million cases Tuesday.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,814 new cases of COVID and 165 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,402, an increase from last week’s average of 1,399.
As of Tuesday, 1,128 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,217 hospitalized a week ago.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|16,859
|212
|111.8
|Eaton County
|28,001
|422
|98.9
|Ingham County
|67,024
|830
|100.2
|Jackson County
|42,382
|589
|91.5
|Shiawassee County
|17,416
|233
|94
