City of Mason in process of sanitary sewer cleaning until May

Routine maintenance on the west side of town until the end of May as weather permits.(City of Mason)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason is in the process of sanitary sewer cleaning on the west side of town from now until the end of May as weather permits, said City officials.

Sanitary sewer cleaning is routine maintenance of their system which will remove debris and blockage from their gravity sanitary sewer system. This process will include high-velocity water being sprayed against the internal pipe walls of the city’s sanitary sewer, systematically removing accumulated grease, debris, and sediments.

Officials described the hydraulic jet cleaning of each section of the sewer line as a process that may take a few minutes up to an hour. Depending on the distance between the sanitary sewer and the house or building, a rumbling or water-running noise may be heard by occupants. The action of the jet nozzle moving past the house or building a lateral connection may cause a slight negative pressure or vacuum. This vacuum may momentarily pull down the water level in toilets and plumbing fixture traps or create a sewer smell said City officials.

If odor problems occur in the house or building, it is recommended by the City that it can be easily remedied by pouring a quart of water down each plumbing fixture to refill the trap. If the odor does not go away after refilling the plumbing fixture traps, there may be a more serious problem with the house or building plumbing.

If you experience any issues longer than a few hours, they ask that you contact City Hall at 517-676-9155.

