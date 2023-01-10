City of East Lansing to decide if it will become the only sanctuary city in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing will decide if it will become the only sanctuary city in Michigan on Jan. 10.

If the city council approves this proposal this means that the East Lansing Police would not help federal agencies enforce most immigration laws.

Right now, there are four sanctuary counties in Michigan including Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, and Wayne.

East Lansing has been debating the idea of formally declaring itself a sanctuary city for months. At a previous meeting, the city council said they needed to hear more legal opinions before they can decide. They also said they want to see a resolution they can vote on for the next meeting.

Some residents are all for it and some strongly oppose it.

The city council has reviewed a written legal opinion and a written resolution for their meeting on Jan. 10. which will begin at 7 p.m.

