City of East Lansing to decide if it will become the only sanctuary city in Michigan

East Lansing City Council sanctuary city vote
East Lansing City Council sanctuary city vote
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing will decide if it will become the only sanctuary city in Michigan on Jan. 10.

If the city council approves this proposal this means that the East Lansing Police would not help federal agencies enforce most immigration laws.

Background: East Lansing City Council to consider sanctuary city designation

Right now, there are four sanctuary counties in Michigan including Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, and Wayne.

East Lansing has been debating the idea of formally declaring itself a sanctuary city for months. At a previous meeting, the city council said they needed to hear more legal opinions before they can decide. They also said they want to see a resolution they can vote on for the next meeting.

Some residents are all for it and some strongly oppose it.

The city council has reviewed a written legal opinion and a written resolution for their meeting on Jan. 10. which will begin at 7 p.m.

