Lansing Township New Year’s Eve shooting suspect charged with murder

If convicted, Anderson faces the possibility of life in prison.
Anthony Anderson Jr.
Anthony Anderson Jr.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting was arraigned Monday on six felony charges.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29 were both shot. Terrell died from his injuries.

Police said with the help of the Lansing Police Department and the Saginaw County Parole Board, they were able to identify 28-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. as the suspect in the shooting.

Police said Anderson was currently on parole and has a criminal history that involved 14 felony convictions for assaultive and weapons-related charges.

Anderson was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, two counts of third-offense felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was denied bond.

If convicted, Anderson faces the possibility of life in prison. He is expected to return to court Jan. 17.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-488-1344.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a car on Jan. 8 around...
Livingston County Deputies arrest 34-year-old man found with a stolen car and registration plate

Latest News

Remains found on Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 identified as woman missing in Wisconsin
File image
Mid-Michigan handywomen start home-improvement businesses
Mid-Michigan handywoman starts home-improvement business
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder