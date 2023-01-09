Lansing Township New Year’s Eve shooting suspect charged with murder

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting was arraigned Monday on six felony charges.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29 were both shot. Terrell died from his injuries.

Police said with the help of the Lansing Police Department and the Saginaw County Parole Board, they were able to identify 28-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. as the suspect in the shooting.

Police said Anderson was currently on parole and has a criminal history that involved 14 felony convictions for assaultive and weapons-related charges.

Anderson was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, two counts of third-offense felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was denied bond.

If convicted, Anderson faces the possibility of life in prison. He is expected to return to court Jan. 17.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-488-1344.

