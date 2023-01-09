Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision.
According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chaveze Avenue just before 2 a.m.
Background: One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Lansing police confirmed Monday Erickson was charged with assault with intent to murder and given $150,000 bond.
The victim remains in critical condition.
