Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder

Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023(WILX-TV)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision.

According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chaveze Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Background: One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing

Lansing police confirmed Monday Erickson was charged with assault with intent to murder and given $150,000 bond.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Michigan health experts concerned about strep A
Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know

Latest News

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County...
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in theft investigation
Dionysos Wallace
Meridian Township police seek man on felony warrant
Mayor Andy Schor announces Façade Improvement Grant Program
Remains found on Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 identified as woman missing in Wisconsin