Struggling MSU Hockey Returns Home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team returns home after a month away from Munn Arena to host Penn State at 7pm both this Friday and Saturday. The visitors have a 17-5 season record and split two home games earlier in the season against the Spartans. Michigan State has a five game losing streak in which it has scored a total of six goals. MSU is now 12-11-1 on the season and 6-7-1 in Big Ten play with ten conference games remaining.

