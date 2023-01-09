State Police Motor Carrier Officers join forces to fight human trafficking

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WLUC)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from across the nation and the Commercial Safety Alliance (CVSA) to raise awareness of human trafficking.

MSP officers will join their colleagues in law enforcement, CVSA, and the organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers. This will take place from January 9 through 13.

The week-long nationwide human trafficking initiative has the goal to raise awareness and educate those individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees.

The MSP first partnered with TAT in 2015 and has since been recognized as a national leader in human trafficking awareness and education.

To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Michigan health experts concerned about strep A
Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know

Latest News

Pictured: John J. Dewane
Ingham County Prosecutor announces policy to address the dramatic rise in serious crime
35-year-old woman killed in a car crash in Waterloo Township
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a $300,000 Trust Fund Grant for...
Jackson pedestrian trail reconstruction to get more State funding
Potterville High School's Da'Marion Hicks collapsed on the bench from a heart attack during a...
Potterville High School basketball player survived a heart attack, returns to the game he loves