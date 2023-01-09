State Police Motor Carrier Officers join forces to fight human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from across the nation and the Commercial Safety Alliance (CVSA) to raise awareness of human trafficking.

MSP officers will join their colleagues in law enforcement, CVSA, and the organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers. This will take place from January 9 through 13.

The week-long nationwide human trafficking initiative has the goal to raise awareness and educate those individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees.

The MSP first partnered with TAT in 2015 and has since been recognized as a national leader in human trafficking awareness and education.

To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.