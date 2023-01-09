River Trail at Benjamin F. Davis Park to close for construction project

The closure is due to a substation construction project.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing and Recreation Department announced that starting Jan. 9, the River Trail at Benjamin F. Davis Park between Wise Road and Pleasant Gove Road will be closed. The closure is due to a substation construction project.

The following detours will be available:

Westbound Detour:

North on the sidewalk along the driveway leading to the east parking lot at Benjamin F. Davis Park Continue west on the sidewalk along the north side of the east parking lot

Continue west on the sidewalk through the park to the west parking lot at Benjamin F. Davis Park, and continue through the parking lot to Wise Road

Continue south on Wise Road back to the River Trail

Eastbound Detour:

North on Wise Road to the west parking lot at Benjamin F. Davis Park

Continue east through the west parking lot and through the park on the sidewalk

Continue east on the sidewalk along the north side of the east parking lot at Benjamin F. Davis Park Continue south along the east parking lot driveway back to the River Trail

The closure will last until Feb. 3 according to the City website.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

