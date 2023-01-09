Potterville High School basketball player survived a heart attack, returns to the game he loves

By Erin Bowling and Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Last June, Da’Marion Hicks, went into cardiac arrest on the high school basketball court just seconds after returning to the bench.

“It was really out of the blue, I thought I was fine,” said Da’marion Hicks.

Christopher Hicks, Da’Marion’s brother and teammate said, “I turned around, and all I saw was my brother, laying on my friend Benecio’s lap.”

“Some parents started shouting and that’s when I got really nervous,” said Benecio Caesarvasquez, Teammate.

Lashaun Smith, Da’Marion’s Mom said that he died for over seven minutes.

Through CPR and a defibrillator, he was saved by strangers. It was a marine medic and surgeon in the audience who saved Da’Marion’s life.

Potterville hosted a ceremony to honor them in their high school gym before their game on Saturday

“From what I got told then at the hospital, I wouldn’t have my son to this day, so I want to thank them,” said Lashaun Smith, Da’Marion’s mom.

They did not know it at the time, but the multi-sport athlete was born with a heart defect interrupting his blood flow. Open heart surgery corrected the problem and recovery was a team effort.

Da’Marion Hicks survived death. “I’d pick up something and they’re like, ‘oh that’s too heavy too heavy,’” said Da’Marion Hicks. With lots of support, his mom said he never let it slow him down.

Now Da’Marion is back on the court playing with his brother for his senior year.

