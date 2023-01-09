In My View: Lions management serious about happy players

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions will voluntarily change their field turf for the third time in ten years in the off-season.

The Lions want players happy and the players’ union wants the Lions to change the quality of turf they now have. No problem the Lions will do it.

Safety as usual and continues to be a huge NFL issue all of the time right? And if the Lions can’t have natural grass - which is the players choice - then they want the turf the players will tolerate. The Lions are apparently serious about having happy players and drawing new players for next season however they have to do it.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Michigan health experts concerned about strep A
Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know

Latest News

In My View: It’s one of Michigan’s all-time great seasons
In My View: Michigan State hockey
In My View: Bowl season heats up
In My View: MSU newcomers have opportunity