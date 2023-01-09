In My View: Lions management serious about happy players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions will voluntarily change their field turf for the third time in ten years in the off-season.

The Lions want players happy and the players’ union wants the Lions to change the quality of turf they now have. No problem the Lions will do it.

Safety as usual and continues to be a huge NFL issue all of the time right? And if the Lions can’t have natural grass - which is the players choice - then they want the turf the players will tolerate. The Lions are apparently serious about having happy players and drawing new players for next season however they have to do it.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.