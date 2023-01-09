MSU Basketball Team Still Unranked

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is unranked again in this week’s Associated Press poll released today. The Spartans, winners of five straight games, play at 7pm Tuesday at Wisconsin and 9pm Friday at Illinois. Michigan State is 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten after a 59-53 win this past Saturday in the Breslin Center over Michigan.

