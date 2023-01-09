Mid-Michigan handywomen start home-improvement businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 89% of construction workers are male, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s why Elyse Kopietz-Cooney started Bumble Home Improvements.

“I know from my own experience as a homeowner it can feel like you’re entering a boys club, and that things are being man-splained to you,” said Kopietz-Cooney.

Her goal is to empower clients through daily communication and collaboration.

“Women leadership brings something different to the table,” Kopietz-Cooney said. “There’s a lot of communication, a lot of passion, enthusiasm.”

Whether it’s a major renovation or changing a battery on a smoke detector, Kopietz-Cooney said they’ll check in every step to make sure customers are happy.

“A homeowner wants to know what you’re doing and how you fixed it,” said Kopietz-Cooney, “maybe the next time they can fix it themselves.”

Bumble Home Improvements partners with a local female-owned contractor, Momma Knows Best. Both companies said customers seek them out in search of a female-owned company that will take them seriously.

“My clientele actually stay with me long term, because they know I’m honest, I’m gonna give them a fair price, I’m not gonna gouge them, and I’m also a female which they want,” said Aurelia Cisneros, owner of Momma Knows Best.

Both owners said customers complain about their previous experiences with male-owned companies.

“They (customers) have stated that contractors have come in, they have broken things, they have lied to them, their prices are outrageous,” said Cisneros.

Both women say they prioritize their customers’ wishes.

“Like ‘hey, is this where you want it, what color, how do you think, what do you think?’” said Cisneros, “I want to make sure that you are getting exactly what you want.”

Bumble Home Improvements said their customer base is about 80% female. They credit that percentage to female homeowners making the calls behind retail investments.

Both companies are new, and said they look forward to expanding.

To contact Momma Knows Best, call or text 517-528-2326. To contact Bumble Home Improvements, you can head to their website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.