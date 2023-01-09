Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow.

While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.

While we had a white Christmas a few weeks ago, a winter wonderland is not in the cards for us any time soon.

“I love it,” said East Lansing resident Alaina Martin. “It’s nice. I can get my dog outside.”

Martin said it’s strange that the weather is so warm.

“This doesn’t feel right, but I’m trying to just enjoy it for what it is,” Martin said.

While there’s no snow in sight, there is man-made snow at Hawk Island’s tubing hill, which is slowly melting away.

“We don’t have enough snow,” said Ingham County deputy parks director Brian Collins. “It’s not safe to go on the hill.”

Collins said this is the longest they have waited to open the hill and that seasonal workers are out of a job due to the warm spell.

“Not being able to be open and serve the public and see the kids having fun and go on the hill, that’s whats frustrating to us,” Collins said. “We’re hoping the cold weather comes and we can make some more snow and actually open up our tubing hill”

Snow operators are not the only people impacted. Dave Thurston, with Royal Lawn and Landscape, said no snow means no money.

“Yeah we’d like some snow,” Thurston said. “We’d like to be working our teams working our equipment and servicing our customers.”

He said it’s important to plan ahead due to Michigan’s unpredictable weather. Knowing Michigan, we could see snow sooner than we think.

Hawk Island is aiming to open the tubing hill soon, but it depends on the weather. The temperature needs to be about 30 degrees for the snow to stick.

The park has issued refunds to everyone who purchased tickets.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.