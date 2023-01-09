Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves.

Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods.

Volunteers of America said your donations have a wide-ranging impact. Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at any Volunteers of America thrift store in the state.

2520 E. Main St., Corunna, Michigan 48867

5900 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, Michigan 48917

5411 S. Cedar St., Lansing, Michigan 48911

34800 Warren Rd., Westland, Michigan 48185

5204 Bay Rd., Saginaw, Michigan 48604

1135 N. Belsay Rd., Burton, Michigan 48509

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.