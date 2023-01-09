Meridian Township police seek man on felony warrant

Dionysos Wallace
Dionysos Wallace(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for 24-year-old Dionysos Wallace.

According to authorities, Wallace is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township and other warrants from other jurisdictions.

Wallace is 6 feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Dionysos Wallace or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

