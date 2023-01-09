Meridian Township police seek man on felony warrant

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for 24-year-old Dionysos Wallace.

According to authorities, Wallace is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township and other warrants from other jurisdictions.

Wallace is 6 feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Dionysos Wallace or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.