Mayor Andy Schor announces Façade Improvement Grant Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The application process is now open for the City of Lansing 2023 Façade Improvement Program grants. Announced by Mayor Andy Schor on Monday, this grant program will provide targeted assistance for improving the appearance and structural conditions of building facades in highly visible and critical areas in the city.

The program will be directed at the commercial, office, and mix-used buildings adjacent to main corridors and neighborhood nodes within the City of Lansing.

Project applications will be assessed and chosen primarily on aesthetics, need, impact, financial capacity, and their critical strategic location.

Eligible activities are for a building façade only but may include windows, signage, lighting, and improvements to create barrier-free and accessible entryways as part of the overall façade improvement.

The application process is currently open and closes on March 6 with applications accepted on a rolling basis until all funds have been committed.

This program is administered by the Lansing Economic Development Corporation (LEDC).

For more information and to apply, visit lansingmi.gov/façade.

