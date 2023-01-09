Man charged with murder after 2 children found shot to death, another held at gunpoint

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m....
According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.(WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) – A Mississippi man killed two young children and held a third at gunpoint until deputies were able to arrest him, officials said.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 25-year-old Marquez Griffin holding a child at gunpoint.

Through de-escalation tactics, officials were able to get Griffin to drop the gun. The child was taken to safety and Griffin was arrested.

However, after Griffin was in custody, officials found a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in the apartment with gunshot wounds.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. The second child was taken to the hospital but also died.

Officials are not yet releasing the names of the victims.

Griffin is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Coahoma County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a car on Jan. 8 around...
Livingston County Deputies arrest 34-year-old man found with a stolen car and registration plate

Latest News

Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class
Families say their loved ones had DNR orders placed in their files without their knowledge or...
Playing God
Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals